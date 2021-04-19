Coca-Cola revenues exceed expectations after easing in pandemic restrictions

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) – Covid case numbers hit record, crypto assets falter and crude hits tipping point Uneven Recovery from the global pandemic remains highly uneven. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported yesterday that half of American adults have already received at least one dose of vaccine. A decision on how to resume use of Johnson & Johnson's treatment is expected later this week. Despite all the progress in the US, the global outlook appears to be deteriorating markedly, with a record number of new cases of more than 5.2 million reported worldwide in the past week. Total deaths from the virus topped 3 million, most of which fell in low-income countries.CryptocurrenciesBitcoin fell as much as 15% on Sunday before cutting those losses to trade at about $ 57,000 this morning. Most other cryptocurrencies were down, with the exception of the coin created as a joke, the dogecóin, which was up another 25% according to Coinmarketcap. Pre-market trading pointed to a Coinbase Global Inc. opening with a drop of close to 4%. The weekend's moves have failed to dampen enthusiasm for the asset class as fans dismiss fears that the sector has peaked. by the covid-19 last year it has almost disappeared. While the amount of oil in storage is nearing its five-year average, the outlook is still uncertain. OPEC and its allies are trying to resume some suspended supplies and there are concerns about an increase in US production.There are also concerns about the demand outlook, as the worsening COVID situation in India, a key importer of Crude oil is keeping a grip on prices today.Mixed marketsStocks' streak last week to new highs is struggling to maintain momentum this morning as investors seek a new catalyst for further advances. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index added 0.3%, while Japan's Topix index ended 0.2% lower. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index was up less than 0.1% at 5:50 am ET. S&P 500 futures pointed to a drop at the open, the 10-year Treasury yield was 1.561% and gold was up. Also today … There is potential for further deterioration in US relations and Russia, after the Biden Administration warned of "consequences" if the leader of the Russian opposition, Alexey Navalny, dies. NASA plans to fly its helicopter on Mars this morning. Canada publishes its 2020 budget at 4:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Co., Industrial Business Machines Corp. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. are among the companies reporting results this day.