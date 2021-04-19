Coca-Cola opens the year with a pick-up in demand, warns of recovery risks

By Nivedita Balu

Apr 19 (Reuters) – Coca-Cola surpassed quarterly earnings and revenue estimates on Monday, helped by strong demand for its soft drinks, as COVID-19 vaccination campaigns advanced and restrictions in Asia relaxed. , causing consumers to return to their pre-pandemic routines.

The fantasy drinks maker said its production volumes, a key indicator of demand, returned to 2019 levels during March.

Shares of Coca-Cola Co, a major component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in New York, rose almost 1% after the opening session.

“Although we were back above the waterline in March, there is no guarantee that we will have another series of additional lockdowns in May, September or December that will put our business under pressure again,” said the CEO, James Quincey, in a statement.

In recent weeks, countries in Latin America and Africa have slowed down the pace of vaccine distribution and India – one of the best performing regions in the quarter – experiences a new wave of infections, for which it had to order new confinements.

“The reality is that there is an increase in new cases (of COVID-19). In any case we feel very confident (…) although there are many aspects that we must manage,” he added.

Net profit increased 5% to $ 9.02 billion in the quarter ended April 2, the first increase after four declining quarters, surpassing analyst estimates of a $ 8.63 billion profit. according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-time items, the US company earned 55 cents a share, compared to a market forecast of 50 cents.

Coca-Cola said it is now seeking better placement on store and supermarket shelves by selling smaller, all-purpose containers, beverage refill points and returnable glass bottles.

(Report by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)