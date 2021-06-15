Coca Cola loses millions of dollars thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo and his gesture with a Coca Cola brand product at a press conference of the Portugal National Team, has gone around the world and as it was seen coming, has caused a resounding fall for the brand in a matter of hours.

Ronaldo, by ‘just’ removing a couple of bottles of drinks from his sight, caused a millionaire loss for the company, after the famous Portuguese star made it clear that he does not consume that product.

Thus, Ronaldo’s gesture caused the international company to suffer a 1.6% drop in the stock market and, from a value of 242 billion dollars, it fell to 238 billion.

I mean, unbelievably, ‘the Bug’ unintentionally caused the company to lose $ 4 billion.

Cristiano Ronaldo has always tried to send a positive message to society and especially to children, since he knows that the consumption of some products does not have a positive effect and prefers to avoid them. However, what he did not have, was the influence that a simple gesture could have for everyone and for one of the most important companies.

