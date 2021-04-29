Coca-Cola joins the “Adopt a Park” campaign in the Amazon rainforest

By Jake Spring

BRASILIA, Apr 28 (Reuters) – Coca-Cola Co agreed on Wednesday to sponsor a protected reserve in the Amazon rainforest, joining brewery Heineken and a growing list of global corporations that have joined the Brazilian government’s “Adopt a Park” program. “.

Environmentalists say the program, launched by the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro this year, amounts to a cosmetic move aimed at improving its image at a time when deforestation is increasing.

Coca-Cola, through its Brazilian subsidiary, became the eighth company to join the program by adopting the Javari-Buriti Area for 658,850 reais ($ 122,109) for one year.

The park occupies 132 square kilometers in the remote western part of the state of Amazonas and includes one of the densest formations of Buriti palm forest in the world.

Earlier this month, Heineken pledged 466,900 reais to sponsor a 93-square-kilometer Amazon reserve that houses a traditional community of runaway slaves in Maranhao state.

More than 11,000 square kilometers were deforested in the Brazilian Amazon in the 12 months to July 2020, an area 14 times larger than New York City, according to the latest annual data available from the official space research agency Inpe.

Ecologists blame this increase on Bolsonaro, who has weakened environmental control agencies and called for more development in protected areas. The “Adopt a Park” program is just an attempt to improve the government’s image, they say.

“The government should reverse the environmental dismantling … instead of this program that opens a huge space for a green face wash and does not solve the problem,” said Cristiane Mazzetti, a conservationist with advocacy group Greenpeace Brazil, in a release.

($ 1 = 5.3956 reais)

