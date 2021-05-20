Coca-Cola eliminates Coke Energy, the lucky “energy drink” that launched in January 2020

Coke Energy had a very brief opportunity in the North American market. It arrived in January 2020 and Coca Cola has already announced its exit from the US and Canadian market by the end of 2021.

The drink came in a year that was particularly difficult for the multinational, which was used to being the protagonist of good and successful news, but which in 2020 experienced circumstances that it was not used to facing.

The confinement affected the places where their drinks are regularly sold, such as stadiums, cinemas and restaurants, and even suffered a sharp cut in their workforce worldwide as a measure of restructuring in the face of the new reality.

In that singular year Coke Energy arrived and is going to practically go with the coronavirus pandemic. Surely many will not be able to try it to decide if they liked the proposal or not. Today with Coca Cola’s commercial strategy it will be more difficult to know, because according to a statement from the company, from now on it will focus only on beverages that sell well.

The soft drink company markets four varieties of the energy drink in North America: Coke Energy, Coke Energy Zero Sugar, Coke Energy Cherry and Coke Energy Cherry Zero Sugar.

🥤 @ CocaCola reported that the #CokeEnergy drink will leave the #EU and #Canada market by the end of the year. Financial analysts say that the decision was due to low sales. pic.twitter.com/mTYDJ6s9VW – Mirthala Salinas (Official) (@MirthalaSalinas) May 17, 2021

The Coca-Cola Energy formula has more than triple the caffeine of regular Coca-Cola and contains guarana, a popular supplement in these types of beverages.

Although the energy version It will no longer be present in Canada and the United States, the company specified that it will continue to be sold in some select markets around the world., including Europe.

Coca-Cola Energy is the latest soft drink product to be removed from its wide range. The company announced last year that it was retiring 200 brands, or about half of its catalog, allowing it to focus on its most profitable offerings.

With this decision, Coca-Cola cedes market to the leaders of energy drinks such as Monster and Red Bull. Also clears the way for PepsiCo, which struck a distribution deal with Bang, from whom it purchased the Rockstar Energy beverage brand.

