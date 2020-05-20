May 20, 2020 | 5:23 pm

Coca-Cola is once again the world’s most chosen brand, selected from the shelves more than 6,000 million times during 2019.

This globally recognized brand is followed by Colgate, second in being chosen 4 billion times) and Maggi third (3 billion times), according to Kantar’s Brand Footprint 2020, a global measure of how often the one that brands are chosen worldwide.

More global shopping carts are filling up with megabrands, as 20 of the 25 that showed growth on the occasions that were chosen by consumers in 2019 are global brands.

These brands now represent one in three (34.1%) options selected worldwide, while local-regional brands represent two in three (65.9%) of those purchased.

424 billion brand choices were made throughout the year, representing a 2.6% increase in Consumer Reach Points (CRP), Kantar’s metric for creating the ranking of the most successful brands, compared to 2018.

The health and beauty sector was the fastest growing by CRP, with an increase of 6.1%.

Mass consumer goods brands are used to navigating in turbulent times. In 2019 we saw a lot of innovation in response to different macro trends. This talent for innovation will ensure that the world’s largest brands can respond to the specific challenges posed by COVID-19 and an increasingly competitive FMCG (High-Rotation Consumer Goods) market, reinventing themselves with new formats and relying more on digital and e-commerce channels

Luis Simoes, Chief Strategy Officer of the Worldpanel Division for Kantar

In Mexico, the first place in the ranking is occupied by Coca-Cola, as in the United States.

India a key growth lever

In the most recent edition of the ranking, India was the country that contributed the most growth to 13 of the 25 best ranked brands. This compares to 8 of the top 25 in 2018, demonstrating the growing importance of that country for the success of brands, according to the Kantar report.

The unique purchasing habits of Indian consumers become more apparent in 2019: Mass consumer goods brands are purchased more frequently across the country, but in smaller quantities.

Locally sourced brands, such as Patanjali and Dabur, increased their penetration nationally in 2019, challenging the world’s top brands and underscoring the global popularity of natural and Ayurvedic beauty products.