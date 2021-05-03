‘Cobrita’ Luna shines before her fans

(Photo: Supplied)

World champion Yuliahn ‘Cobrita’ Luna won a brilliant points victory over Guanajuato Bárbara ‘La Leona’ Martínez this Friday night at the Torreón Municipal Auditorium, Coahuila.

The exclusive fighter of Promociones del Pueblo, a company directed by Oswaldo Küchle; He imposed his explosiveness from the beginning of the brawl that led the ballot in which he registered 40% attendance.

Luna Ávila, absolute bantamweight monarch of the World Boxing Council, took advantage of her greater reach to keep the impetuous ‘Leona’ at bay, who did not leave an unanswered blow although she could not impose her conditions on the mat.

Yuliahn, followed to the letter the instructions of his father and coach Julio Luna and increased his advantage, sending Martinez to the canvas in the last round, who was able to finish the commitment standing up.

After fulfilling the agreed route, the three judges ruled totals of 80-71, 80-72 and 80-71 all in favor of the absolute monarch of the WBC, who improves his mark to 21 wins, with 3 before the limit.