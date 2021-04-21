‘Cobra Kai’, ‘The Witcher’ and ‘You’ will return in 2021, Netflix announces

Netflix seems to be determined that 2021 does not end without the return of some of his most popular series, including Cobra Kai, The witcher Y You. Has announced it Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and head of the content on the platform.

He has done so during the financial results announcements for the first quarter of 2021. He explained that many of the company’s own productions, like the rest of the industry, have suffered due to the global pandemic, and that they will make a strong push towards total normalization in release dates during the second half of the year.

Cobra Kai, originally released in Youtube but acquired by Netflix, has become one of the intellectual properties most important to the company. This ended its third season at the beginning of the year and it seems that the push is towards its return before the end of 2021. The announcement places it in the fourth quarter, but it will surely be in December.

The last episode of the series ended in the union of the two rival dojos led by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his students. The objective: to face the Cobra Kai of John Kreese (Martin Kove), that is why the fans of the series await his return with great anxiety.

There is also the rumor of the appearance of Hilary swank, who acted as a ward of Mr. Miyagi in the fourth film of the franchise, The New Karate Kid. It was a box office flop, but the series’ producers have said in the past that they are open to its appearance.

Not only Cobra Kai, Witcher and You too

In addition to the premiere of Cobra Kai at the end of 2021, Sarandos announced that we will also see the arrival of the second season of Witcher and the third season of You. In the first case, production ended at the beginning of April and was one of the ones that suffered the most from the global pandemic, considering that its recording began in February 2020.

In addition, problems with the schedules of some of the actors due to delays in filming, forced the departure of Thue Rasmussen who played Eskel in the first season. Will be replaced by the actor Basil eidenbenz.

In the case of You, which aired its first two seasons on Netflix with great success, announced its renewal of a third season in early 2020. They were in the middle of production when the coronavirus pandemic forced it to stop completely.

The new seasons of both series will also be available throughout the fourth quarter of 2021, but Sarandos did not want to offer exact dates, at the moment.

