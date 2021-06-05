‘Cobra Kai’: The producers of the series already have the final ending in mind, although they do not know when it will arrive

‘Cobra Kai’, whose fourth season, the first produced exclusively by Netflix, would land on said streaming platform later this year, you are building your route keeping in mind a definitive ending that would already be thought of. At least that is what the producers of this series, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald say, who affirm that the story is moving towards a specific point, and what they do not know is how long it will take to reach that outcome.

They have commented on this in statements to Collider, a North American outlet to which they have been more than firm in this regard. “We have always thought of a fixed ending, an idea of ​​where the story is going, but we said up front that we weren’t sure exactly how many seasons it would take to get thereHurwitz explains.

“We found that even in season 1, when we were in the writing room, we had so many ideas that they just didn’t fit in those five hours of the first season, so they ended up fitting in the next season. There are ideas that we talked about. early in the series that appeared in season 3 or will appear in season 4. And then there are ideas that just fall by the wayside. There is no added pressure to lengthen the series, we are just having a great time and there is still a lot more story to tell.“.

A very clear future

Hurwitz adds that there is still a lot to talk about a definitive closure, letting it fall that the desire, for the moment, is not being spent; but he also warns what is now his home after those first steps on YouTube: they want to say goodbye in their own way. “We just finished shooting Season 4 and we have a lot more that we would be excited to do in the future. Therefore, we can’t say exactly how many seasons we’ll haveBut we know that each season will be approached with enthusiasm and confidence. Eventually, we’ll talk to our friends at Sony and Netflix and say, ‘we think this is probably the time we should end’, and hopefully they will agree. We’ll see”.