Cobra Kai: Netflix presents official logo of the fourth season – Tomatazos

Cobra Kai fans – 95% are eager for the premiere of the fourth season and this afternoon Netflix delights us with the presentation of the official logo corresponding to the new chapters. It has been a while since we had content on the story of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso but it is time that the news began to reach us. Are you ready for the next adventures in the dojo? Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Netflix premieres in June 2021

A few weeks ago the actors of Cobra Kai They confirmed through their social networks that the filming of the fourth season had ended successfully and that we will have the next episodes on the Netflix platform very soon. The series began as a production of Sony and YouTube Originals, however, the rights were sold and the red giant of streaming was soon interested in them. But although Cobra Kai changed homes the essence stayed true and fans were not disappointed.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai It was to be released in early 2021, however, the coronavirus pandemic forever changed plans and was pushed at the end of the year along with another highly anticipated series by Netflix users, The Witcher – 67%. But the company does not cease in its efforts to keep Cobra Kai current and this afternoon presents the official logo of the new season through the profile of Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese in the series:

Mercilessly

We invite you to read: HBO Max confirms your arrival date and cost in Latin America

NO MERCY…. #CobraKai # S4 @CobraKaiSeries pic.twitter.com/28gEukrbw2 – Martin Kove (@MartinKove) May 26, 2021

The fourth season of Cobra Kai left us with the merger of the dojos led by Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso; now they will form equipment to fight against the group of youthful bullies that were under the command John Kreese. The series achieved an excellent reception on the Netflix platform after its change of company, so fans have good faith that it will extend for more seasons. The most recent chapters brought us really nostalgic and well-managed moments alongside characters seen in The Karate Kid, Part II – 43%.

Cobra Kai is having enough potential to become one of Netflix’s long-running jewels. The company is known for canceling its titles when they are not very popular with the public and do not represent a sure profit, but Cobra Kai has the potential to last for a few more years.

The streaming business continues to march by leaps and bounds. Although Netflix is ​​number one globally, many other companies have been hard at work on their own platforms and have managed to get consumers’ attention with exciting, high-quality offerings. In Latin America, the vast majority use Netflix, however, the use of other services such as Amazon Prime Video or Disney Plus is becoming more and more frequent, in addition, the surprising announcement made by HBO Max today will surely provide huge profits in this part of the world. Will Netflix be able to maintain supremacy for a long or a short time?

The fourth season of Cobra Kai will bring back William Zabka as Johnny, Ralph Macchio as Daniel, and the cast that we all know and that have loved fans. Although at first the relevance of the plots starring adolescents was questioned, the generation gap has become an important point in the development of the series, sharply marking past and modern values, teacher-student relationships, as well like the importance of healthy competition, balance and harmony.

You may also be interested in: Netflix is ​​developing a movie with Amber Heard and Brie Larson