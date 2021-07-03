Cobra Kai kick: Gabriel Jesús connected with his booty in the face of a Chilean

Brazil faced Chile in the second game of the quarterfinals of the America’s Cup 2021 and when the second half was just beginning Gabriel Jesus starred in a sensei-worthy offense from the famous Cobra Kai series, which airs on Netflix.

The Manchester City forward went to fight a divided ball and his initial idea was to raise his foot to control it in the air, in the best style of Zidane. However, the result was totally opposite to what he thought because his right boot ended up hitting the face of the left back Eugenio Mena, who was stunned by the karate action.

RED CARD FOR JESUS ​​🟥 Gabriel Jesus gets sent off with the ugly challenge. pic.twitter.com/nLpxuE8uDb – TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 3, 2021

It was the 48th minute when the aforementioned move occurred, Jesus even felt fear of Mena’s condition and put his hands to his head. He knew that something worse could have happened from that clash. Fortunately for the Chilean, after a few minutes he returned to action normally.

While the Argentine referee Patricio Hernán Loustau did not shake his pulse to show the red card.

🥺 How do we rate this Gabriel Jesus kick? 😭😤 📺📲🔴 Live! https://t.co/M7O1cyrAJl #CopaAmericaEnTUDN I #VibraElContinente I #BRAvCHI pic.twitter.com/uJlyuvhZIR – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 3, 2021

Two minutes earlier Lucas Paquetá had scored the first goal of the match for the Brazilians and the expulsion of Jesús changed the local approach for the rest of the game.

Now Gabriel Jesús will miss the semi-final match against Peru, which earlier beat Paraguay on penalties.

The memes did not spare Gabriel Jesus

Incredible kick from Gabriel Jesus.

Don’t compare them, enjoy them. pic.twitter.com/nzQ3EZzdWP – Dieguista Del Diegote (From the sky) (@DelDiegote) July 3, 2021

clear nod from Gabriel Jesús to bayer pic.twitter.com/IyYJvuZp1u – uploaded to the ankaraneta (@oxeditoo) July 3, 2021