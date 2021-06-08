Cobra Kai: Is the series very close to the end?

Cobra Kai is one of Netflix’s biggest hits. If all goes well, the fourth season of this series would be coming to the platform later this year. In this way, fans are very eager to see what will happen to Johnny and Daniel. Let’s remember that at the end of the third installment, both sensei decided to join forces, despite getting on badly. Both seek to defeat their common enemy: John Kreese. Recently Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald revealed the story of Cobra Kai being raised in the direction of a specific point. That said, they still don’t know how long it will take to reach the expected outcome. “We have always thought of a fixed ending, an idea of ​​where the story is going, but we said from the beginning that we weren’t sure exactly how many seasons it would take to get there,” Hurwitz explained in remarks with Collider.