Cobra Kai: fourth season could bring drastic changes to Daniel LaRusso’s family – Tomatazos

The fourth season of Cobra Kai is already underway and fans are preparing for the new adventures. A few weeks ago Netflix confirmed the end of filming and the start of post-production, so it is only a matter of time for the company to announce the expected release date. But it seems that things will not be easy for some of the characters. New information suggests that the LaRusso family will go through major changes during the following chapters; the situation may never be the same for them again.

The movies of karate Kid they focused on the story of Daniel LaRusso, a teenager who, together with Mr. Miyagi, lived remarkable experiences on courage and self-defense. However, Cobra Kai rescued the badboy from the first movie and allowed him to tell things from his perspective. With the development of the series he made his way to more about Daniel LaRusso and now he and Johnny are the main stars of the series. The success of Cobra Kai It has been so big that it passed into the hands of Netflix, a company that renewed it for a fourth season.

According to ScreenRant, the house that served as the location for the LaRusso home was sold by the original owners during the final stages of filming for season four, so the family could be relocated in the future; Without a doubt, these would be a major plot change for Daniel, Sam, Amanda, and Anthony, but it could also work to expand the story. Recall that recently the return of Terry Silver was announced for the new season, the classic villain of The Karate Kid, Part 3 – 16% capable of damaging with his money and influence; Silver could use his power to affect the LaRussos financially, so the house could be the first target on his list.

The LaRusso home was the setting for the season-ending encounter between the Miyagi-Do students and the Cobra Kai abusers, with dire results. The confrontation resulted in the destruction of property and conflict between John Kreese and Daniel, with the latter the victor thanks to the technique he learned from Chozen during his trip to Okinawa. But the problems between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai are far from over, and we will surely see more punches and kicks in the next few episodes. Who will be the next to be seriously injured?

Cobra Kai he found a welcoming place in the arms of Netflix, a company that gave him space after YouTube decided to sell the series to the highest bidder; the red giant of streaming saw its opportunity ahead there and the fruits are being very good. Cobra Kai has collected millions of followers around the world and the new chapters will only increase the number. Can it continue to be as good as it has been for three seasons? The writers have managed to combine nostalgia with a well-spun and fun story.

Of course the fourth season of Cobra Kai will bring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Martin Kove as John Kreese, and the rest of the gang we already know, where do we see the next big showdown between opponents? Although the filming of the new material has already finished, so far Netflix has not revealed the official release date. The next chapters are expected to hit the platform at the end of 2021, we are sure that they will quickly reach the global top 10 of the platform. Ready for what’s coming up?

