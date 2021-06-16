Cobra Kai creator admits he was inspired by HBO’s legendary series Oz for season four

Cobra Kai – 95% passed into the hands of Netflix a while ago and with the premiere of the third season it climbed to the top of the global top 10. The fantastic series that works as a sequel to The Karate Kid – 90% have built a strong fan base who are already looking forward to the release of the new chapters. But the conflicts observed in Cobra Kai did not come out of nowhere. Through his social networks, Hayden Schlossberg, one of the creators of the series, stated that he took a lot of Oz for the development of the fourth season.

Cobra Kai presents us with a local but exciting story. After many years without speaking, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso meet again and ignite their differences. Over the seasons we have observed the growing rivalry between the main dojos, Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do, but it was only until the last chapter of the third block that Johhny and Daniel made the decision to join forces to try to subdue the troublesome group composed by the abusers of John Kreese. The fourth season will be in charge of presenting us what could be an unforgettable confrontation between both sides.

Through their social networks, Hayden schlossberg shared a recent Deadline article in which the actors and creator of Oz talk about how the legendary HBO series forever changed television and their lives. Hayden declares that Oz inspired much of Cobra Kai and that he even watched all the episodes once more while filming the chapters of the new season. Here his publication:

Fact: there is no Cobra Kai without Oz. This series has inspired our storytelling as much as any other and continues, we re-watched the episodes every day after filming the fourth season.

Oz, created by Tom fontana and aired from 1997 to 2003 with 56 episodes; chronicles the attempts of officers to maintain control over the inmates of Emerald City, wing of the Oswald State Correctional Facility, as well as drug trafficking and violence. Oz It became HBO’s first hour-long series and for six seasons it wowed viewers on the small screen, becoming a cult product starring Ernie Hudson, Terry Kinney, JK Simmons and many more.

Tom fontana reflects for Deadline on the decisions he made with Oz and what it represented for many other television series over time. Although it ended 18 years ago, the weight of its legacy can still be felt by the rest of the television industry. Here his words:

HBO trusted me, as a writer and producer, to make the series they wanted, as opposed to the series they thought they wanted. I thought it gave me permission to do [series como] Sopranos and Six Feet Under. I think … we took risks, and that has allowed other people to make TV shows that take risks.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai finished filming several weeks ago and is already in its post-production stage. Through some winks on social networks, Netflix previews little, little glimpses of what awaits us but fans need more. Although there is no defined release date, rumors indicate that the new episodes will appear on the platform between October and December of this year. Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do have a lot to figure out, but the good guys will likely have to face an even more dangerous villain. Will a series of firm knocks and a good heart be enough?

