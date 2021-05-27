Cobra Kai 4: First teaser confirms Terry Silver’s return

After three successful seasons, Cobra Kai – 95% hope to continue conquering fans of the popular Karate Kid franchise and now released a trailer for its fourth installment that will soon reach the Netflix platform catalog. What’s exciting about this first look is that it confirms the return of the main villain from the last 1980s movie.

Although already Martin Kove (VFW – 100%, The Karate Kid – 90%) had made a stellar return in his role as John Kreese, now Thomas Ian Griffith (My Dad is Mom Scout), who played the main villain of The Karate Kid, Part 3 – 16% will return in his role as Terry Silver to the fourth installment of Cobra Kai.

At the end of the third season of the show, some clues were offered that Silver would return, as Kreese’s story in Vietnam was given an important weight and in the last scene he was shown picking up the phone to call an old companion of war. However, for those who were still not convinced that this would be possible, below we leave the first teaser of this fourth installment that confirms that Ian Griffith will be on board.

In a statement, the show’s executive producers, Josh heald, Jon hurwitz Y Hayden schlossberg, spoke of their intentions to introduce Terry Silver in this new story, however, they revealed that they could hardly make sense of his return.

Since the beginning of the series, we have been carefully organizing the right moment to release Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can’t wait for everyone to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise.

In the third Karate Kid movie, Silver introduced himself as an ally of Daniel, telling him that he could lead him to be the best at karate and separating him from Mr. Miyagi. Nonetheless, the character proved to be a villain, so his return will undoubtedly be interesting, now that Larusso and Lawrence teamed up to destroy Kreese.

Cobra Kai is set 34 years after the life-defining fight and eternal rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Larusso in The Karate Kid. Now that time has passed and new generations have arrived, the paths of both characters have ended in different directions. On the one hand, Daniel-San is married with two children and owns a very famous auto firm, while Johnny leads a life of loss and misfortune.

Due to different situations, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo, in order to rebuild his life and train a new generation of students. However, although it seemed the past was already behind him, Lawrence’s redemption only sees him go head-to-head against his arch rival Larusso.

Now that the two have joined forces for the first time for this fourth season, it will be interesting to see what strategy they will follow to defeat Kreese, especially when he will have the help of Silver, who has proven to be a villain in the past.

