He COBRA project (CObalt-free Batteries for FutuRe Automotive Applications – aims to develop a new technology of lithium-ion battery without cobalt. The Horizon 2020 program of the European Commission has selected it by granting it a grant of 11.8 million euros to carry out its objective. Of the 15 partners that make up the consortium, five are spanish.

Road transport is the cause of 27% of CO2 emissions in the European Union. Of that impact, 45% is the responsibility of the vehicles. Electric mobility It is one of the main solutions to decarbonise transport. During its life, a battery-powered electric vehicle can produce 50% less CO2 emissions than a medium-sized combustion vehicle.

By 2030, the electric vehicle market will reach 125 million units, which will mean an increase in the need for battery production. Lithium-ion battery technology will continue to be the most widely used for the next decade. This forces the need for reduce the proportion of critical raw materials without compromising energy and energy performance. Among them, cobalt, with a questionable (or even unethical) supply chain and which is also highly toxic, is revealed to be a real problem which requires the creation of a cobalt-free battery.

In this context, COBRA, a collaborative research and innovation project that aims to develop a new cobalt-free lithium-ion battery technology that beat current handicaps for electric vehicle batteries. Its working method is the improvement of each component in the battery system from a holistic approach: starting from a common final objective, each part of the system will be developed. The result of the project will be a battery that complies with the following technical premises:

More than 750 Wh / l of energy density at the cell level. Life cycle of more than 2,000 charge-discharge cycles. Cell voltages greater than 4.5 V allowing the stability of the solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI) responsible for lithium consumption and battery degradation. Fast charge capability at the 3C battery pack level. 50% weight reduction. Complete elimination of the use of cobalt. Reduced flammability in a temperature range between -40 ° C and 100 ° C. The housing will be able to contain a fire inside the lithium ion battery at a temperature above 800 ° C for at least 30 minutes. The tensile and impact resistance of the casing will be increased by 300%. On a large scale, more than 95% recyclability of the metals that compose it will be achieved. Maximum cost of 90 euros / kWh at the final battery pack level when entering the production chain of electric cars.

The lithium ion battery technology to be proposed by COBRA will be demonstrated in a level of technological maturity TRL6 (at the prototype level in a relevant environment) and will be validated in a test bench for real electric vehicles.

The 15 participants of the COBRA project belong to eight European countries. Of them, five are Spanish.

Spanish participation in the COBRA consortium

He Institute of Energy Research of Catalonia (IREC) is an institution created in 2008, based in Barcelona and Tarragona, financed with public funds, which conducts research and promotes innovation in a wide range of fields of science and technology related to energy.

CIDETEC is a private organization founded in 1977, located in San Sebastián made up of three international institutes dedicated to energy storage technologies, surface engineering and nanomedicine.

EURECAT It is the leading technology center in Catalonia and the second largest private research organization in southern Europe. It results from the merger process of the most important Technological Centers of Catalonia.

Applus IDIADA is a global partner of the automotive industry, provides complete solutions for automotive development projects in the field of engineering testing and homologation field services. The IDIADA Technical Center is located 70 km south of Barcelona. The main fields of activity are the development of powertrains, the reduction of emissions, noise and vibrations, fatigue and durability of materials, and active and passive safety.

Bax & Company is a consulting firm specialized in defining and facilitating innovative strategies for large industrial corporations and small high-tech companies, research institutes, and governments.