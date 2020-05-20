SOROCABA – With falls in social isolation due to the coronavirus on the first day of the holiday, mayors from the coast of São Paulo want roadblocks to reduce the flow of tourists to beach towns. Despite the barriers set up by the city halls, this Wednesday, the 20th, the first day of the holiday in São Paulo, the number of visitors was considered high. There was a drop in isolation in the three cities, compared to last Wednesday, a common day. In Ubatuba, the index dropped from 61% to 57%, in Caraguatatuba, from 55% to 51%, and in São Sebastião, from 63% to 61%.

There were also congestions, aggravated by barriers in access. In Santos, four kilometers of congestion were recorded on Via Anchieta. There were records of car queues in Ubatuba, São Sebastião and Caraguatatuba, cities that restricted the entry of vehicles.

Data released this Wednesday by the state government show a major advance of the coronavirus in the municipalities of the interior and coast of São Paulo, surpassing the rate registered in Greater São Paulo. The disease reached 484 cities in São Paulo and in 223 there was death. In Baixada Santista, in May alone, the number of cases increased 156%. The number of deaths increased 121%. According to the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto (PSDB), after each prolonged holiday, the number of cases in the region rises 30%.

A document sent on Tuesday, 19, by the Intermunicipal Consortium of the North Coast to the state government, calls for actions to restrict traffic on four highways – Tamoios, Rio-Santos, Mogi-Bertioga and Oswaldo Cruz – whenever commemorative dates are anticipated at capital. Augusto, who signed the petition, said he tried to get authorization from the court to block the highways, but lost. “Even with sanitary barriers, with more than 1,000 vehicles approached, the city is full,” he said.

The mayor of Ilhabela, Maria das Graças Ferreira (PSD), who also signed the document, said that the anticipation of holidays undermines the sanitary measures imposed on coastal populations. “We are aware of the risks and needs of our tourist region and have the same concern for the health of the population.” Anticipating holidays, according to her, also hinders the recovery of beach towns after the pandemic, as there will be less opportunity for tourists to go to the beaches. The restriction on the Ilhabela ferry service, in force since March, was reinforced during this holiday.

Local residents support barriers against tourists due to the pandemic. “With the arrival of tourists at that moment, we are afraid of overloading the health system, not only due to the covid-19, but also due to the greater risk of traffic accidents and fights that result in hospitalization,” said dental surgeon Eduardo Gonsalves , from Praia Grande. He notes that respect for social isolation is no longer high. “I have seen crowds and many people without a mask.”

Many tourists who tried to reach the beaches had to return. Santos City Hall reported that, until 10 am, 15 cars with tourists had been forced to return to their cities of origin. There were blockades on three of the main avenues in the city, with support from the Military Police. In Caraguatatuba, the statistics have not yet been released, but the city confirmed that many visitors were unable to enter the city.

Residents of São Sebastião, made sand graves and planted crosses at Praia de Juquehy, in a warning to tourists about the risks of the pandemic. In several parts of the municipality, residents’ associations erected sand barricades and blocks in the accesses to the beaches.

FALL

The State Department of Transport and Logistics reported that the access roads to the coast had a 35.3% drop in flow, on the first day of the holiday, compared to the same normal day last week. This Wednesday, 31,905 cars went down to the coast, through the Anchieta-Imigrantes System, against 49,294 the previous Wednesday. According to the folder, roadblocks are not foreseen, as the mayors of the coast want.

Access to beaches is being restricted only by local city halls. The government offered support to the municipalities to install barriers in its perimeters. He also informed that the Military Police develops operations on state highways and tourist cities, during the holiday period, in order to intensify their presence and guide the citizen about the need for social isolation and preventive measures against the virus.

