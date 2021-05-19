Coalitions Push for the City to Include New Texts and Authors in Public School Programs



Parents and guardians promote cultural breadth in classrooms.

Photo: Fernando Martínez / Impremedia

A group of organizations that demand a more diverse vision in the educational programs of the Big Apple public schools took this Wednesday the headquarters of the Department of Education of the City (DOE), in the Lower manhattan, to remind the City authorities that they have a budgetary debt with the projects of cultural breadth in the campuses.

According to the activists of the Coalition for Educational Justice (CEJ), the DOE has committed to investing in the revision of educational programs and in the purchase or creation of new textbooks that allow students from immigrant communities, particularly colored, have access more diversity of authors, books and themes.

In a statement, CEJ assured that the City will see a number of “unprecedented” money in your budget for the next fiscal year.

“Now when they have the funds to do the right thing for the 1.1 million children in public schools, they are choosing to continue using curricula racist, inaccurate and outdated for our children ”, they stressed.

The leaders of these organizations refer that the public educational system of the Big Apple will have in their coffers funds over $ 12 billion, of which not a single penny for now goes towards changes in instructional programs to make them culturally inclusive.

“The Mayor’s Executive Budget does not bet on a culturally sensitive education. We are calling on parents and guardians to join in this petition. In a city like this, it doesn’t make sense that the classroom programs are not broader, ”said the Guatemalan Kevin Duarte of the Mass organization that promotes changes in school curricula in the south of the Bronx.

Predominance of white authors

A report by the CEJ shows that while only 15% of students in public schools in New York City are white, on average the 84% of the authorss used in elementary schools are white.

The complaints also point to a fact: White authors and characters also dominate the 10 optional reading lists which are widely used in city schools.

“It is crucial to see yourself represented and reflected in books, in stories, to build a model of tolerance, to convey that there are people with other experiences, especially in communities defined by immigration”Said Duarte.

The Dominican Plácida Rodríguez from MRNY assures that they request a broader vision in the classrooms. (Photo: F. Martínez)

A broader view

The Ecuadorian mother Emira Campos, 28, says that for example her daughter who is in first grade in a public school in Queens only has access to stories that show her a “vision of the world” very reduced.

“Obviously it remains our job as parents to transmit our culture, our history as peoples, but we only want the model to be broader. It is even for the good and the development of the city”Explained the immigrant.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Plácida Rodríguez, who is the grandmother of a couple of children who attend schools in the city, says that as part of ‘Make The Road NY’ (MRNY) she has joined this crusade that ultimately makes sense to improve the quality of education.

“New York is a city of immigrants. It is very important that a curriculum is achieved that reflects our hispanic culture, but also the African American, that of our ancestors. It is about fighting for a broader system that gives our students a different view of the world ”, the quisqueyana reacted.

Previous Chancellor of Education Richard Carranza, expressed before the pandemic his support for more diverse reading lists.

The DOE spokesperson, Danielle Filson, before these requests from parent organizations and representatives, has indicated that the city reserved $ 23 million for anti-bias training for school personnel.

“Our students must see themselves in the books they read and the lessons taught to them. We’re prioritizing a curriculum culturally receptive that includes a wide range of voices, “he said.

Indeed, CEJ spokespersons acknowledged that resources were invested to instruct DOE staff against prejudice in recent years, but that the “debt” continues in the expansion of the list of school texts and a more inclusive teaching process.

The newspaper consulted the DOE about new requests from these coalitions this Wednesday but has received no reactions.