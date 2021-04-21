Coalitions are reactivated demanding that they fire NYPD officers accused of “extreme violence”

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s Conviction of George Floyd’s Murder Almost Automatically opened several “wounds” of a sequence of cases implicating New York City Police Department (NYPD) officials in the deaths of African Americans. And that in the opinion of organizations for the defense of Human Rights and their families, they are very far from even taking place disciplinary sanctions much less acts of justice.

This Wednesday, just hours before the historic guilty sentence against the former police officer was known, it resounded in front of the main NYPD building in Lower Manhattan the name of Kawaski Trawick, who was shot and killed in his Bronx apartment by an NYPD officer on April 14, 2019.

Spokesmen for the United Communities Campaign for Police Reform (CPR) and from New York Justice Committee they demanded that the two officers involved in the action, which ended Trawick’s life, be immediately fired from the Uniformed.

“Herbert Davis and Brendan Thompson they must at least be disengaged from the police. Mayor Bill de Blasio today celebrates justice against an official from another state, but a real decision has not emerged so that officials here are punished, who have committed heinous crimes, “he said Loida Colon, executive director of the New York Justice Committee.

According to Colón, on the same day as the verdict against Chauvin, it was learned through information released by Propublica that the NYPD’s internal investigation found no wrongdoing in the murder from the dance instructor, Kawaski Trawick. In addition, misconduct charges will not be brought against Officers Thompson and Davis, who are directly held by these coalitions as responsible for their deaths.

Based on police spokespersons quoted by this means, the conclusion of the internal process of the Uniformed determined that the officers only incurred “Tactical errors”.

Loida Colón, executive director of the NY Justice Committee: “These officials must be fired.” (Photo: F. Martínez)

Two cases, two deaths

The review of Propublica, a digital media investigative journalism, states that in the case of Trawick NYPD sources say that they had received the call from an apartment building because a man acted in a manner “Erratic” and “violent” down the aisles with a stick in hand.

Records showed that 32-year-old Trawick had called the Fire Department that night when the door to his apartment was locked because he feared the food he was cooking cause a fire.

On the other hand, it turned out that neighbors called 911 saying that the man was knocking on the doors of other apartments.

Minutes later, police arrived and officers Thompson and Davis shot Trawick after he attacked them with a wooden stick and a knife. As is derived from various journalistic versions, the instructor fell to the ground and when the officers approached to arrest him, he got up and threatened them again. There the other fatal shot appeared.

“The rare occasions when officers have faced even the possibility of significant punishment usually come after the public has seen what happened, for example after a passerby filmed Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck. Trawick’s murder occurred out of public view. And the police worked to keep it that way, ”Propublica underlined in its report.

In addition, the activists emphasized another case: Delrawn Small who lost his life in 2016 supposedly at the hands of the Officer Wayne Isaacs, in Cypress Hills in Brooklyn 2016, in the middle of a traffic dispute, whose disciplinary trial has not yet been scheduled.

In the Trawick case, last year the Prosecutor’s Office dismissed indicting officers for murder. And on the other hand, the Supreme Court in Brooklyn declared as “not guilty” to the cash Isaacs.

Councilor Antonio Reynoso believes that all police reforms have been superficial. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Pending disciplinary action

But despite the court decisions, the organizations announced that they are renewing calls for the Civil Complaints Review Board to corroborate the misconduct charges, so that they can be advanced disciplinary trials.

This request was joined by Ombudsman, Jumaane Williams and members of the City Council who urged the City to initiate exemplary processes and real reforms.

Councilor Antonio Reynoso, representative of the 34th district of Brooklyn, assures that in cases such as Trawick’s there is a “sequence of events” that show that it was a “excessive” police measure.

“None of the police reforms proposed by the City are translating into acts of justice for our bereaved families. Today is a verdict in another state, when the changes here in New York have all been superficial“Reynoso said.

Human rights activists will continue to push for changes in the NYPD. (Photo: F. Martínez)

NYPD: There were no irregularities

The Sergeant Jessica McRorie, a NYPD spokesperson told The newspaper that a “thorough review” by the Bronx district attorney’s office found no criminality on the part of these officers.

“The NYPD’s Force Investigation Division conducted a thorough investigation, and the Use of Force Review Board carefully scrutinized the officers’ actions. In these cases, based on the facts and circumstances considered in their entirety, no charges were recommended. These findings were approved by the Police Commissioner, ”the agent stressed.

McRorie added that after each shooting, an investigation is conducted to determine if the action was taken. within the law and the department’s guidelines on the use of force.

“Agents are also evaluated for trauma. Being involved in a shooting can affect anyone involved emotionally. Later are evaluated by psychologists to determine if they are ready to be incorporated into their functions ”, he concluded.

He stressed that in cases where there are no irregularities, there is also a tactical review to “review what was done.”

De Blasio announces more reforms

In the midst of the flood of petitions reforms and justice for complaints of police abuse in the Big Apple, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that the Racial Justice commission of the municipality will put the button on the accelerator to advance deeper reforms of surveillance to the officers.

“This work continues. We are going to look at the entire City government and our laws to recognize where there is institutional racism and identify it. We have to move forward with new laws. That is the work that we will have to do every day from now on. So we never lose another George Floyd. We will never again have to wait for the verdict of a jury, ”said the Mayor.

Specifically: What have been the reforms?