Coahuila Secretary of Government and Prosecutor coordinate rescue in collapsed mine

Saltillo Coahuila

After accident recorded at the mine trawling of the Rancherías community in the municipality of Múzquiz, Coahuila, they moved to the site on Secretary of the Government, Fernando de la Fuentes Hernández and the State Attorney, Gerardo Márquez Guevara, where seven workers doing work were trapped.

The actions involve elements of the Secretariat of National Defense, National Guard, Single Command, Labor inspectors and Civil Protection, all coordinate the work to rescue the miners with the support of a specialized team from the company Minera del Norte MIMOSA Unit.

Currently, work is being done on the mine drainage with hydraulic pumps, and it is managed before the National Water Comission (Conagua) the integration of two more teams with greater capacity to streamline activities.

The authorities remain at the site where the accident occurred to assist in the actions required for the drainage of the workplace and the location of the miners: Leopoldo “N”, Damián “N”, Mauricio “N”, Humberto “N”, Gonzalo “N”, Pedro “N”, and Francisco “N”.

Rescue work will continue until the trapped miners are located.

