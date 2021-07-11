Coahuila reinforces sanitary measures in the face of third wave of covid

COAHUILA

Coahuila will reinforce the control measures of the sanitary protocols through the 5 Regional Health Subcommittees and prevent a possible increase in the numbers of infections by covid-19 due to the holiday season and in the face of the rebound of the pandemic that is registered in the country .

The state governor, Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís, stressed that “precisely because in Coahuila we are doing well, we have three and a half months on the epidemiological green traffic light, because we have an economic reactivation to 90 percent in the productive sectors and we resume the classes in blended format We do not want to go back in any of the areas, applying the restrictions again, “he said.

He argued that the numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths remain low, according to reports from the Secretary of Health until Saturday, July 10.

The state president urged citizens not to relax sanitary measures, to continue using face masks, anitizing gel and healthy distance, whether vaccinated or not.

Also take into account that according to the Ministry of Health, it is young people and parties that are driving this new phase of the pandemic. In the experience of Coahuila, with all the difficulties it put us, we started the economic reactivation a month before other states, in a planned, responsible manner and in consensus with the decisions of each of the Subcommittees

And depending on the characteristics of each municipality, sporting, cultural, sporting events, festivals and now fairs were released, so we will take the necessary actions to avoid having to return to the restrictions, it has already happened in some entities that returned to the red traffic light ”, He explained.

He stated that the tables of economic reactivation will be evaluated so that the pertinent measures are taken, that new protocols are approved, as well as the schemes of greater vigilance and sanctions for compliance with them.

jcs