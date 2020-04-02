In Coahuila, the election was scheduled for June 7, electing 16 deputies with a majority and nine with proportional representation.

After the suspension of the local electoral processes in Coahuila and Hidalgo due to the Covid-19 contingency, the president of the Electoral Institute of Coahuila (IEC), Gabriela de León, asked the citizens to be aware of the new date of the electoral day to renew the local Congress.

He said that the agreement issued by the General Council of the National Electoral Institute, to suspend both elections, stipulates that it will be next July or August when the voting must be rescheduled.

Likewise, he assured that the electoral actions carried out so far in Coahuila will not have modifications.

“The acts carried out so far, both by the National Electoral Institute and by the Coahuila Electoral Institute, will not be affected, since these enjoy definitiveness, except in those cases in which they were revoked or modified by the electoral courts, “he stressed.

Several pre-candidates for local deputies from the different electoral districts of the state had asked, for weeks, to suspend the election, due to the low interest of the citizens in said process, as their attention was focused on overcoming the crisis caused by the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

In Coahuila, the election was scheduled for June 7, electing 16 deputies with a majority and nine with proportional representation. (Ntx)