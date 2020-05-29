I have always thought that if we put people in the center it will be good for us. We have recently seen the return of radicalized discourses that only lead to confrontation.

And this is what we least need in moments like the ones we are experiencing: rich against poor, poor against rich, men against women, women against men; we could say that all against all …

The question is: Does this lead in any way to the solution of the great problems we face as a society? Some derived from the health emergency due to the coronavirus and others that are structural issues that come from yesteryear.

From my point of view, it does not help at all to confront us as citizens; Unlike, a divided and atomized people, in addition to being easily manipulated, lacks the strength to transform unjust realities.

Measuring poverty and wealth is useful inasmuch as it is a factor in calling for solidarity –responsible help between equals– and subsidiarity –responsible help between unequals–.

However, the key is to put people at the center and not ideas; Only in this way will we achieve true social justice, which, beyond giving everyone what they deserve, is giving everyone what they need.

Being responsible for the other and responding for each other form the human base that can lead us to the solution of the current crisis.

Today, more than ever, people with greater privileges have to comply with the payment of taxes and promote wealth that generates employment. Work is the nerve center of the social question.

As the government is responsible for creating or maintaining the ideal conditions so that we all have stable, well-paid and socially-secure work, Obsolete forms need to be left behind.

Paternalism and welfare, who seek to create dependency and who denigrate the dignity of those who are considered only as budding votes, as objects to be helped and not as subjects with their own rights, no longer work today. We will have to find new ways.

If we bring people, governments, legislators, the private sector and civil society together at the center and work together, an end can be achieved. Divided, we are defeated and united, the force multiplies.

Respect for legality, privacy, the freedom to undertake and the property of all are basic elements for the common good. If authoritarianism has never been the way, then let’s look for solidarity and subsidiarity, which are.