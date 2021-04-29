Coachile: The Event you cannot miss!

Coachile is this year’s event that you cannot miss. We tell you all the details, and you really can’t miss it because it is a special and unique edition of the year! Actually the concerts have been quite a subject, and quite complex when it comes to pandemic but if we have them digital and in the comfort of our home. Sound like father? Wait to hear what it is about.

Coachile is a free event through Twitch, the best thing about it is that it is a completely free event, and it is actually 23 club fans united to deliver an afternoon full of your favorite artists, which means that it will not only one, it will be several artists. All you have to do is select a date between May 7 and 8. The date that best suits you then that day you will be accessing your virtual tickets in the comfort of your home.

The only thing or issue you will have to worry about will be the snack or dinner, or failing that, what wine will you be drinking that day at night.

If you want more information or have your access then you can enter this link; https://www.eventbrite.es/e/coachile-tickets-151274127989?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

Do not miss Coachile, an event where you can have everything you want and we deserve it for this strong pandemic without entertainment that we have all had.

We already needed it.