The suitability of coaches over 65 being with their teams in Orlando is something that has been talked about for a long time and the protocol sent by the NBA has not helped clarify it, quite the contrary. The NBA Coaches Association He has expressed his concern at the possibility that Adam Silver and his henchmen unilaterally decide to prevent his presence, something they could do by requesting medical tests that demonstrate, based on various parameters, that their age may pose a risk against Covid-19. « A coach must be able to understand and take individual risks. They assured us that a coach would not be excluded just because of his age, and we will fight to make that happen, » they say in words collected by ESPN.