The University of Kentucky cheerleader team fired their entire coaching staff after an investigation uncovered rituals of hazing, public nudity, and heavy drinking among cheerleaders.

The university released the news Monday in a detailed press release.

The university also cited “lax oversight and poor judgment” by counselor T. Lynn Williamson, who after four decades with the team resigned after the investigation began.

Williamson was banned from maintaining contact with team members.

“The counselor and coaches were unable to eradicate the story of hazing, alcohol use and public nudity taking place in off-campus activities where they were present,” said UK Executive Vice President Eric N. Monday , in the statement.

“Our students deserve more responsible leaders and the University of Kentucky demands it.”

A family member’s call in February was the trigger for the investigation that brought the festive atmosphere to light at a team retreat in Lake Cumberland, Kentucky.

This was done at the request of other team members and with the coaches’ consent, according to the statement.

The former team members brought alcohol to the retreat. They used to hold boat parties while some were partially nude, according to the statement.

At another cheerleader camp in Tennessee, other team members were asked to sing lascivious songs while dressed without wearing underwear.

Conflicts of interest within the coaching staff

In the wake of the scandal, oversight of the cheerleading program has been reassigned to the athletics department.

The program will conduct a nationwide search to find a new coach.

The Kansas cheerleader scandal

of hazing in the University of Kansas cheerleader program. “data-reactid =” 73 “> Monday’s news from Lexington comes a week after the allegations of hazing in the University of Kansas cheerleader program.

Some were told they were too ugly and lacked the ability to be on the team, according to one cheerleader.

A cheerleader confessed that they put her in a washing machine during the ritual.

