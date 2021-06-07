Coaches dance in the NBA

For many NBA franchises, the season is over. For those who have fallen far short of their objectives, well, many changes are on the horizon. Some are not wasting time. While the playoffs of the American competition open their second round, those teams that do not compete take the opportunity to move behind the scenes. Currently, the Celtics, Blazers and Magic are without a head coach and the name dance is starting to be important. The one in Boston, surely, is the most famous movement of all. Danny Ainge, during the course of the play-in, had already noticed changes, but not so many were expected, neither of such magnitude nor so soon. Still less did they include his name. “We will look for changes. Obviously, I can’t go into details. But yes, there will be changes. How significant? I don’t know yet. We’ll see.” claimed while Jayson Tatum dressed as Larry Bird to certify his presence in the playoffs. A few days later, Ainge is no longer a general manager, and now Brad Stevens, the franchise’s coach so far, takes his place in the offices.

Hit of effect in the organization and in the competition. One that can go further, of course, with the need for the ring on the table and a promising generation of players who, after stroking glory on multiple occasions, have stayed further away from it than ever. Busy summer in Boston and also in Portland, which has fallen for the fifth time in eight years in the first phase of the postseason. Not a historical Damian Lillard, practically dressed as God, could take a team that reached the Conference Finals in 2019, but whose real status seems to be the one reached this season. Terry Stotts, the coach during that streak, is history. As in the Celtics, a replacement is being sought and the names are various. According to Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN), with these: Chauncey Billups, Jeff Van Gundy, Mike D’Antoni and Juwan Howard, coach of the Michigan Wolverines of the college league (NCAA). Many candidates and none Lillard’s favorite to fill the position. The franchise player, in a practically unprecedented act, confessed to journalist Chris Haynes (Yahoo) his desire for Jason Kidd to become his next coach for next season.

Kidd, Hall Of Fame and 10 times All Star in his playing days, in which he got the ring in 2011, with the Dallas Mavericks, he became one of the best point guards in history after growing up in Oakland, like Damian, for the which is a mirror in which to look at yourself. After serving as a head coach, without much success, in the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, Jason has added the last two seasons as an assistant coach in the Los Angeles Lakers, where he has earned a good reputation as a link between the bench and the players. Lillard, with half (or all) NBA pending of his movements (after the anger after the elimination who knows …), loves him; but Kidd, for his part, has removed himself from the position. And it’s on another list.

On Saturday, the severance of the deal between Steve Clifford and the Orlando Magic, whose paths had been held together for the past three seasons, was announced. Two of them, succumbing in the first round of the playoffs; the present, and last, without reaching the final phase. To fill the vacancy, five names on the scene. Some, intertwined with all of the above. Stotts himself is one of the candidates, as reported by Sam Quinn (CBS Sports), but also Jason Kidd, with Lillard in his wake and, according to the journalist himself, with Boston interested in interviewing him. They are joined by Jerry Stackhouse, Adrian Griffin and Pat Delany. The former, with no head coach experience in the world’s best league but a 2017 G League champion, worked with Orlando’s president of operations Jeff Weltman in Toronto. The second, also with a background in the Raptors, would have a similar profile in player development, but does not have experience as a leader on a bench. The latter was at Clifford’s side in Orlando and Charlotte. In any case, and whether one of these or not, the chosen one will have a long reconstruction ahead of him, which begins with a favorable lottery in the next Draft. Many names, shared interests and three benches to occupy. The dance begins.