The idea of ​​FIFA and the International Board (Ifab) to allow up to five substitutions to be made in a football game fell in the minds of Brazilian coaches. The report talked to several technicians and they all approved the new rule, as well as foresee the need to work harder because of it. If the innovation is applied in Brazil, the commanders say that it will be necessary to train more tactical variations with the rosters before each of the matches.

The goal of Fifa and Ifab in allowing each team to make up to five changes instead of the current three is to minimize wear and tear on players. The proposal is temporary, valid only until December this year. The entities consider that due to the stoppage caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the championships will be resumed with a more intense sequence of matches and with athletes out of ideal physical form. Therefore, the idea arose to give coaches the opportunity to move the team more often.

“I think it is a good idea, but it is not ideal. The ideal would really be to think about the return of football at an adequate time of preparation so as not to have a risk of injury,” he said. state Red Bull Bragantino coach Felipe Conceição. The authorization to make five substitutions will still be studied by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

On the other hand, whoever wants to make the substitutions will need to stop the game a maximum of three times, not to hinder the game’s progress too much. Recently, FIFA released the teams to make up to a fourth substitution, which could be used if the games have an extension. The novelty was used even in the last World Cup in Russia.

For Goiás coach Ney Franco, the role of the team leader will change a lot. In training you will need to test a wider variety of options, as it may be allowed to tamper with half of the line players who start a match. “The change increases the possibility of preserving the physical part of the athletes, if there is a sequence of games without an ideal time for physical and emotional recovery, in addition to giving the coach the possibility to work more tactical variations”, he explained.

Coach Oswaldo de Oliveira, currently without a club, had the experience of playing in Japan for the Urawa Red Diamonds in 2019 for the local Super Cup, a competition played in a single game in which five changes are allowed. He said he was in favor of the new rule because it allows the coach to start making changes to the team earlier. In the decision, for example, Oliveira played twice at halftime and was also entitled to change three more players over the second half.

“Something very positive about having five substitutions is that you can watch more players that you want to test, like some young standout, for example. The squad itself is also more motivated, because when the reserve athletes go to a match, they know they will have more chance to enter and demonstrate service to conquer space. I think football would be more dynamic “, he said by phone to state.

Coach Péricles Chamusca, from Al-Faisaly, from Saudi Arabia, appreciates the news as positive, but warns that it is necessary to be careful not to overdo the team. “You need to pay attention to this issue. As there are five changes, there will come a time in the game when half the team has been changed. Everyone needs to have a reading and to know through training the game model and the functions on the field,” he said.

For those who are players, the measure is also welcome. “I think this news can be something positive. Players will have a better chance of appearing in a game. After this pandemic, physically the players will not return as well and these five changes will make it easier for those who get tired in a game,” he commented. goalkeeper Caíque França, from the West.

