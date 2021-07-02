Coaches and athletes test positive for covid-19 at the CNAR

MEXICO CITY

Less than 20 days before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and with the two doses of vaccination, two coaches and two athletes tested positive for Covid 19 at CNAR (National Center for the Development of Sports Talents and High Performance).

The trainers Alfonso Victoria of Taekwondo and Ma Jin of diving as well as taekwondoines Bryan Salazar and Fabiola Villegas they tested positive in covid tests.

According to information obtained by this means, coaches and most athletes were vaccinated with the second dose from Sputnik about 10 days ago, which was questioned by WHO (World Health Organization) a few days ago, by not giving authorization for the emergency use of it and Cansino.

It is known that the positive was given at least three days ago where one of the cases was admitted to the hospital and was even discharged.

On Monday, July 5, the flag is planned at the CNAR itself. of the Mexican delegation heading to Tokyo 2020, where the presence of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is expected.

The first athletes start traveling from next week to Japan where they have put two negative COVID tests as an entry requirement.

cmb

