The Coachella festival, one of the most important musical events in the world, will not be finally celebrated in 2020 due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

Coachella was going to be held in April and was postponed until October to try to overcome the pandemic, but in the end the efforts of the promoter Goldenvoice were of no use and the coronavirus will prevent the Californian desert from hosting this massive and influential festival this year.

Riverside County (California, USA) authorities announced Wednesday the cancellation of the festival, arguing that the coronavirus health crisis is making it impossible for this type of event in which tens of thousands of people gather.

“I am concerned as there is growing evidence that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” said Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

In the same way, the authorities also confirmed today that Stagecoach, a country-oriented Goldenvoice festival that takes place on the same site as Coachella just a week later, will also not take place this year.

Coachella, who in 2019 celebrated its twentieth anniversary, this year had Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott as headliners.

They also appeared as featured names on their show Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Brockhampton, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Charli XCX, Flume, Thom Yorke, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Caribou, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hot Chip, Floating Points, Lana del Rey, FKA twigs, Fatboy Slim and Lil Nas X.

Among the Latin artists invited for this edition of Coachella were Banda MS, Anitta, Pabllo Vittar, Cuco, Omar Apollo, Princess Nokia, Chicano Batman, Jessie Reyez, Cariño, ela minus, Erick Morillo, Ed Maverick or Paco Osuna.

Initially, Coachella was to be held on two consecutive weekends in April: from 10 to 12 and from 17 to 19 of the same month.

When the coronavirus crisis began to spread throughout the United States, organizers postponed the festival in March until October (9-11 and 16-18).

For now, those responsible for Coachella have not disclosed what their plans are for next year.