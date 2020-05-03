Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, April 2, 2020, p. 7

Madrid. Production companies that are usually in charge of building the different stages of the Coachella (California) festival are now building triage tents and field hospitals to treat coronavirus sufferers in the United States.

According to The LA Times, companies such as Choura Events and Gallagher Staging, which normally set up tents, large stages and facilities for festivals such as Coachella and huge sporting events, now use their experience and manpower to help in the fight against Covid. -19.

Thus, the founder of Choura Events, Ryan Choura, explained to the Californian newspaper that they quickly became a disaster relief team. If I didn’t know how to ride Coachella, I couldn’t do this hospital. I’ve seen patients come in, and their condition. This is real, he added.

In this way, the Choura company is setting up triage shops and support facilities for the Fountain Valley Regional Medical Center in California, in anticipation of the expected increase in patients with coronavirus in the coming weeks. It is one of four medical villas in the Los Angeles environment that the company has helped build so far.

For his part, Gallagher Staging, which was due to have set up the main stage of Coachella this year, recently built patient tents, foam beds and other hospital structures in the San Francisco Bay Area, and plans to begin work at five other points in Los Angeles.

Joey Gallagher, executive director of that company, argues that they are an “industry that moves faster than any other. “We have everything available: Wi-Fi, radios, generators, lights, rest rooms and places to wash up. We can build a small city in a day or two, and that is what is needed now, “he said.

The Coachella festival is expected to take place from October 9 to 11 and from October 16 to 18.

