Coachella announces the dates of its 2021 edition after being canceled | AP

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has excited thousands of people by announce the dates of its next edition after unfortunately having announced the cancellation of this year’s edition.

This great festival was scheduled to take place between April 10 and 19, but it was postponed until October 9 due to the pandemic.

However, during this week its definitive cancellation this year as it is not in favorable conditions to hold an event with such a large capacity of people.

It was on their social networks that the organizers confirmed the information and also shared the incredible list of artists that will be presented next year.

A year without Coachella or Stagecoach is difficult for us, but we fully intend to return next 2021 ”, they wrote in the publication.

Coachella 2021 will take place over two weekends in April 2021: from 9 to 11 and from 16 to 18 of the fourth month of the year.

It is worth mentioning that all tickets acquired for the edition that will take place this year will be valid for the new edition.

The publication with just 2 days of being shared on your official Instagram account has more than 50 thousand likes and endless comments and reactions from his followers.

There is no doubt that the virus has paralyzed the whole world and it has even sadly affected thousands of industries, including entertainment, so all events, festivals and concerts had to be canceled.

That is why it is expected that in the coming months things can to get better a little more and life can return to normal to enjoy again the incredible festivals and musical events.