The month of March began to see the music festivals of the world crumble by the heap. One of the first to make its postponement official was Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, I would see, among many things, the Rage Against the Machine meeting. The announcement came with a light of hope saying that the festival was going through the month of October; However, today everything changed.

While some people still held out hope of dancing in the Coachella Valley, the odds of it taking place in October dwindled with the news of the health contingency every day. And now it has become official. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, a Riverside County public health officer in Los Angeles, announced in a statement that the Stagecoach festivals (which includes Coachella) will run until next year.

“I am concerned that indications are growing that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall”Kaiser said Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. “In addition, events such as Coachella would fall under stage 4 that would require treatments or a vaccine to be carried out. Given the circumstances and the projected potential, I would not feel comfortable moving forward. ”

“These decisions are not made lightly with the knowledge that many people will be affected. My first priority is the health of the community ”, ended Cameron Kaiser assuring that the festival will not take place and that Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello will continue to be kept at home.

A few hours after Dr. Cameron Kaiser, it was Coachella’s turn to make it official. Through a tweet they regretted that the 2020 edition could not be carried out but that the most important thing “It is the well-being of our fans, staff, artists, desert companions and everyone involved in the festival”.

In the statement they also shared that “for now” Coachella 2021 will take place on the weekends of April 9-11 and April 16-18. While Stagecoach from April 23-25.

As it should be, they also said that All passes sold for Coachella 2020 will be transferred to be used in the next edition. But if things get complicated by one or the other, they will also offer a full refund.

