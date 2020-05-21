The national sport dawned in mourning. Early Thursday morning, Carlos Aranda Jr., the coach of San Fernando, who had been hospitalized since last Sunday with the symptoms of Covid-19, died. The news was confirmed by several sources to LA PRENSA.

SHABBY | What nobody wanted arrived: Carlos Aranda (son) coach of San Fernando, died this morning in Masaya, victim of # COVID19. Aranda was even at the beginning of the series with the Boer and then he had to be hospitalized and he no longer came out alive. What a pity.

He was last Saturday at the start of the series (three games) between San Fernando and Bóer in Masaya. On Sunday he was admitted to the hospital, together manager Norman Cardoze and his son, who according to information that I can obtain THE PRESS arrived with suspicious symptoms of Covid-19 and are still in recovery.

The San Fernando players spent last week tired, cold and with body aches after traveling to Bonanza, where they faced the Caribbean Coast on March 8, 9 and 10. Despite the symptoms of illness, the Baseball Commission did not want to cancel the next series against Boer, but delayed the start for Saturday 16, one day before Aranda and the Cardozes were hospitalized.

The fear was installed in the members of San Fernando and Bóer. Neither wanted to play, but the Commission did not cancel the match and they are afraid of being penalized for protesting openly. Masaya’s team used five launchers to take the places of the sick in these challenges.

Covid-19 cases skyrocketed in Nicaragua from 25 to 279 in a week. That filled the Boer players with more fear and courage. Everyone gathered this Wednesday May 20 and sent a letter to the Baseball Commission to inform them that they were not willing to go to Siuna for the series against the Caribbean Coast. At night the Commission agreed to the petition and suspended the series as well as that of San Fernando and Chontales.