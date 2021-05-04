Coach Matteo Berrettini reveals potential and future

Stories of long-term love affairs between coach and elite player are becoming less common, those in which a personal bond is created that goes far beyond work. Vincenzo Santofather he perfectly embodies the dream of any coach; start with Matteo berrettini when he was barely 14 years old, to mold him little by little and attend a process of tennis and personal maturation that takes him to the top-10 of the ATP ranking. The Italian tennis player promises strong emotions in the coming times and it is worth listening to the reflections of his coach in an extensive talk with Tennismajors, where he gives a lesson on how to guide a promising career.

“There is something true that Matteo is the culprit that he is their coach. I love working with very young boys, but everything that has happened to me with Matteo is exceptional. I have been adapting little by little to everything I needed, I have been working with him for 11 years and I still remember when I saw him for the first time. I was not particularly surprised by his level, he came with his brother, who had better results than him. I soon realized that they both had very positive values ​​and that it was going to be easy to work with them, “says a man who emphasizes the difficulty of thinking that a 14-year-old boy could become a tennis professional, which he considers top-100.

– Santopadre believes that Berrettini is better than most when it comes to learning from defeats

Asked about how he approached Matteo’s training process, the technician is clear. “He was clear that we had to live tennis with passion and without putting pressure on him to achieve results. When he arrived he was a child and I had to adapt to how quickly he has changed. The first years he was a kind of teacher for him, because he was a boy, but by becoming a man we already have a different relationship. I can share many things with him and we have managed to find the difficult balance between working together and being friends “, says a Santofather who considers Berrettini a differential player in terms of mindset is concerned.

“I work a lot on this aspect with his psychologist, Stefano massari. He does not like to lose, but he is extracting positive things from each defeat and learning from them. It is the great difference that I see in his favor compared to other very good tennis players. Every day he wants to be better than the last, he is very ambitious and I think he is still far from his ceiling. We are about to discover what his limits are, but he is settled in the top-10 and I think he has room for improvement, “he said Vincenzo Santofather, in encouraging words regarding the potential of Matteo Berrettini.