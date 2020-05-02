The renowned Dominican coach Melvin López considered that Dominican men’s basketball is in a good moment and that it could be among the top 10 in the world in the coming years.

The leader of the senior men’s national team assured that the country will remain within the five main nations of the American continent due to the number of highly-priced Dominican players who are on different circuits in the United States, Latin America and Europe.

According to the most recent update of the ranking of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), carried out on March 3, the Dominican Republic is ranked 19th worldwide and fifth in the Americas.

López said he did not want to enter into the discussion on whether the country is at its best, but indicated that the projection that exists at the international level “is well valued.”

The prominent Dominican coach, who has been linked to the technical part of the sport of the ring and the ball in the last 30 years, said that achieving a better positioning is a difficult task but that he is working towards it. He also took the opportunity to highlight that these goals will also be possible with the good preparation and training of the coaches that are being formed.

Confinement

López made a call to the athletes indicating to them to lead by example of staying at home and asked society to face the situation seriously and character while maintaining social distance.

“This virus is something that we will have to live with for a while. We are going to take care of ourselves not only for ourselves, but for our relatives, ”referring to staying at home, in addition to complying with hygiene recommendations.

He expressed his concern to see how daily increases the number of infected and deceased, as well as the number of people who have rebelled against the provisions of the authorities.

JOB

With the Mauricio Báez club

Planning.

The also leader of the superior team of the club Mauricio Báez, revealed that he needs to be on the court working with the players on the planning they had before the Superior Basketball Tournament of the National District was stopped due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, COVID -19.

