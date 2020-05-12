Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 12, 2020, p. a12

The need and subsistence led athletic trainer Juan Luis Nemer to sell mouthguards in the family business and, although he still does not have enough income, he hopes to get ahead once the economy is restored after the lack of confidence, because in sport he only knew injustices when he was fired 13 months ago from the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade).

Unemployed and at the same time training a group of young people with the Corre AC sports program – which has a projection to the Paris Olympics in 2024 in the background tests – Nemer had no choice but to return to the business from which his wife and daughter took over in 2010, while he was dedicated to high performance.

In his history, the Olympic medal of the pentathlete Ismael Hernández in Rio 2016 stands out –in the race he was vital to win bronze, the first metal in the history of that sport that integrates five tests–; the world marathon runner-up of Dionicio Cerón in Gothenburg 1995; the Central American and Pan American medals of Brenda Flores, as well as the advice to Juan Luis Barrios for a couple of seasons.

“In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, everything was suspended because my company makes sportswear and we saw the need to make high-quality fabric mouthguards and that is what we are doing with the idea of ​​subsisting and for our workers – there are four – have for food.

“I have more than a year that I do not perceive a weight as a coach and the work I do does not value it. One has to be tacking, I was born screwed and everything I have has been based on effort, of chipping stone.

Now my challenge is to have high-level talent and it will be personal, because nobody recognizes the work of a coach and they kick you in the butt, says Nemer.

The coach did not want to sue Conade when he discharged the High Performance Sports Fund trust from the Ana Guevara administration. No one listened to him and “Arturo Contreras (high-performance director of the agency) fired me with an email.

I did not want to fight or take legal action to be liquidated. It was an unfair move for not having high performance athletes. They didn’t give me a chance to be heard. I am 60 years old and in Mexico it is expensive to be a trainer, concludes Nemer, who offers his Bi-Capa products with anti-fluid technology in [email protected], Facebook, WhatsApp and the phones 5551105396 and 5510634129.

.