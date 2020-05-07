The pandemic Covid-19 It has slowed down international sport, but it has united disciplines to find out strategies for athletes during this situation.

Mikel Arteta, technical director of Arsenal of the Premier League, contacted Sean McVay, coach of the Rams from the NFL Los Angeles, to share ideas about the training protocols they will have during and as soon as the coronavirus quarantine ends.

Remember that these franchises are owned by the same businessman, the American Stan Kroenke.

According to ESPN journalist James Olley, the young strategists, 38 and 34 years old, respectively, talked for more than two hours, together with Brazilian Edu and Raul Sanllehi, directors of the English club.

Arteta was eager to explore with McVay how NFL teams train in units with a view to implementing something similar with the Gunners. Virtual mini training camps for NFL teams will begin on May 11 and the facility is not expected to be fully open until July, ”said Olley.

Arsenal opened its facilities, so that some footballers had the opportunity to train outdoors on the practice fields. While the Rams maintain the indications of the League and started the preseason work from home.

The Premier League has no return date. The NFL announces its schedule tonight, waiting for the 2020 campaigns to start on September 10, as scheduled.

