In search of an opportunity to lead a team in Brazil, coach highlights different experiences he had experiencing football around the planet

Seeking an opportunity in Brazilian football, coach Beto Bianchi has plenty of experience in questioning the number of jobs he has done and the different places he has been. The coach went through several continents and sought a different learning from each place.

The coach, in contact with the report, commented on the differences of the continents in which he managed teams, such as Africa, Asia and Europe, citing the style of play of each region:

– Each continent has its football culture, customs and religious beliefs. The players have a very defined profile according to the continent. All of this together gives the country’s style of play. For example, in Africa and Asia, football is characterized as a very fast “back and forth” football, very strong physically with many hand-to-hand disputes. Technically they are good, but that in all these continents the tactical problems are quite remarkable. In the strongest countries in South American football, individualities stand out more than the group itself – he analyzed.

After passing through the world, the coach analyzed how each place is interested in the Club World Cup, the only competition that brings together all continents and commented on the possible changes in terms of the World Cup format:

– All clubs give a lot of importance, both for prestige and for economic reasons. The changes (in the World Cup format) can cause problems for some continents. For example, in Europe it will coincide with the League of Nations national teams. Players would not have a vacation and the law requires that vacation – he said.

