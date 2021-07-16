Coacalco streets are flooded after heavy rain

MEXICO CITY.- This Thursday floods are reported in Coacalco, State of Mexico due to the heavy rains that have been registered during the day.

The C5 of the State of Mexico reported that security cameras record floods in López Portillo avenue, Rincón de las Fuentes in said municipality.

Security units work in the flood zone, so it is suggested to consider alternative routes.

#ExtremaPrecauciones, @ C5Edomex cameras record #Floods due to rainfall in Av. López Portillo, Rincón de Las Fuentes #Coacalco. #Security units work in the place, we suggest you # CircularEnVíasAlternas. #Emergencies pic.twitter.com/auU1nSrag – C5 State of Mexico (@ C5Edomex) July 16, 2021

The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that this Thursday night rains with storms, possible hail fall and wind of up to 35 kilometers per hour are expected.

Through his Twitter account, he detailed that adverse weather conditions are expected for the next three hours in Isido Febela, Temascalcingo, El Oro, San José del Rincón, San Felipe del Progreso, Ixtlahuaca, Villa Victoria, Villa de Allende, Amanalco, Ixtapan del Oro, Santo Tomás, Coacalco de Berriozábal, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Tultitlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Ecatepec, Atizapán de Zaragoza, Huixquilucan, Naucalpan.

During the next 3 hours, #Rains are forecast with #DownloadsElectric and a possible fall of #Hail in areas of the northeast of the country, the #PeninsulaDeYucatán, #Guerrero, #CDMX and # EdoMéx. Details in the charts pic.twitter.com/JFasjBhFNl – CONAGUA Climate (@conagua_clima) July 16, 2021

As well as in the municipalities of Nezahualcóyotl, Chimalhuacán, Nicolás Romero, Villa de Carbón, Atlacomulco, Chapa de Mota, Tepotzotlán, Morelos, Tianguistenco, Ocuilan, Texcoco, Ixtapaluca, Valle de Chalco, Temamatla, Tenango del Aire, Tenango del Valle, Juchitepec , Tlalmanalco, Amecameca, Ayapango, Ozumba, Atlautla, Ecatzingo, Amatepec, Tlatlaya, Xalatlaco, Texcoco, Tecámac, Ixtapaluca, Chalco and Tepetlaoxtoc.

