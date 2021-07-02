Co-tutor of Britney Spears’ estate requests to resign – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The financial planning and advisory firm Bessemer Trust has asked the court to accept her resignation from her position as co-custodian of the estate of singer Britney Spears, estimated at about 60 million dollars, due to a “change of circumstances.”

According to court documents filed Thursday and reviewed by USA Today, the firm believed that Spears had voluntarily accepted co-custody of her estate from the Bessemer Trust. However, this notion would have changed after the superstar declared in a court testimony on June 23 that the guardianship of his estate (also managed by his own father, James ‘Jamie’ Spears) was “abusive” and that he was ” traumatized ”and“ depressed ”.

“The person in custody opposes the continuation of his guardianship and wishes to terminate it,” notes Bessemer Trust in the court document, adding that “the petitioner has listened to the person in custody and respects his wishes.”

Although Bessemer Trust was named co-owner of Spears’ estate last November, the firm assures that it was not “issued letters of guardianship” and that “it is currently not authorized to act.” In addition, she stressed that “she has not made any decision as a co-tutor,” she has not received assets from Spears’ estate and has not accepted fees as a co-tutor.

On June 30, the Los Angeles Superior Court denied singer Britney Spears’ request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as guardian of her estate. Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the singer is “unable to manage her finances and resist deception or undue influence.”

Jamie Spears has been appointed as the legal guardian of his daughter and her estate since 2008. The 39-year-old artist must obtain his permission before making important decisions related to her financial, private and public life, a situation that is generally reserved for elderly or sick people with little hope of recovery.