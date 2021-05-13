Co-director BanRep warns of damage from protests in Colombia

(Bloomberg) – Colombia is facing a grim economic growth outlook this year due to social protests and rising COVID-19 cases, according to the new co-head of the central bank.

This means that the economy is unlikely to expand 6% in 2021 as forecast by the Banco de la República, said Jaime Jaramillo, who was appointed to the board in February.

Anti-government protesters have blocked roads in recent weeks, disrupting economic activity in sectors of the country and blocking access to Colombia’s main Pacific port. The protests were sparked last month by a government plan to increase taxes, but have continued to focus on another series of complaints even after the tax reform proposal was withdrawn.

“That is really hurting the economy in a significant way,” Jaramillo said Wednesday, speaking in English in a video interview. “I don’t think we will reach 6%. This is something that will diminish the capacity of Colombia to recover in that magnitude ”.

A third wave of COVID-19 bringing intensive care units closer to their limit capacity also darkens the outlook, he said.

Historical low

Policymakers cut interest rates to a record low of 1.75% last year to support a weak economy, which saw unemployment, poverty and hunger spike amid the pandemic. Jaramillo says the bank could temporarily allow inflation to exceed its 3% target, while prioritizing economic recovery.

“There is great pressure on aggregate supply and demand,” Jaramillo said. “As long as it returns to normal, it is okay to allow inflation to be a little above target, at least in my mind. The board is made up of seven people, I am just one of them ”.

Annual inflation slowed to its lowest level since the 1950s last year, rebounding to just 1.95% in April.

Read more

Speculative grade risk

The bank kept its policy rate unchanged last month, but warned that a loss of investor confidence about the rising fiscal deficit would make it difficult to continue providing this stimulus. Colombia’s bonds are rated only one notch above speculative grade, but Jaramillo says he is not “terribly concerned” about the threat of a credit rating downgrade.

“At the end of the day, it’s not a big deal. Countries that become fallen angels can recover relatively soon, ”he said.

At the same time, Jaramillo said he and other members of the board are concerned about the fiscal deficit reducing private investment. Colombia’s deficit will widen to 8.6% of gross domestic product this year according to the government’s forecast, from 2.5% in 2019.

Many governments in Latin America face deficits that skyrocketed during the pandemic, but unlike Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru, Colombia’s will widen rather than shrink this year, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund. This is concerning because it makes the nation an outlier, Jaramillo said during the interview.

Original Note: Central Banker Expects Significant Damage From Colombian Unrest

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP