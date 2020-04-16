The UK Government has placed an order for 15,000 units of Penlon Prima ES02 respirators, after the Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Healthcare Products has approved the machines devised by Formula 1 teams within the Pitlane Project.

The medical device company Penlon has worked with the Ventilator Challenge UK consortium, which includes the seven British-based F1 teams.

After testing the model developed by them for two weeks in hospitals, to ensure that it is safe and effective, this Thursday their approval has been confirmed and an order for 15,000 units has been confirmed, as confirmed today by the Consortium.

The first 40 units are now ready to be sent to the Donnington military base and from there, they will be delivered to the various centers of British Health. Deliveries are expected to continue early next week, with the manufacturing of hundreds of units.

“The approval of the Penlon system underscores the significant progress of the Ventilator Challenge Consortium. I want to pay tribute to the incredible ingenuity and commitment of our manufacturing industry, which has come together as part of the national effort to protect British Health and save lives.” , indicates Michael Gove, chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, according to publishes the web portal Motorsport Week.

The Pitlane Project is one of three sources of help that F1 is collaborating with in this crisis. Mercedes’ engine department has also designed its own respirator in conjunction with University College London and has been working on completing an order for 10,000 units in recent days.

The McLaren Group has also collaborated with the cause by manufacturing personal protective equipment. Red Bull and Renault also designed a fan, the BlueSky model, but this one has been rejected this week for not being sophisticated enough.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.