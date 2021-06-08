CO₂ reaches its highest level in more than 4 million years

(Bloomberg) – As true as rain falls and buds bloom, every June the Northern Hemisphere wakes up to another – less inspiring – rite of spring: a new global atmospheric carbon dioxide peak. This year, that number is 419 CO₂ molecules per million air molecules, that is, parts per million (ppm).

Based on geological evidence collected over the six decades that scientists have been monitoring atmospheric CO₂, this year’s maximum appears to be the highest in up to 4.5 million years. This sustained build-up of greenhouse gases is causing dangerous global warming around the world.

In 1958, when modern measurements began, atmospheric CO₂ stood at 316 ppm. Three centuries ago, before the beginning of the industrial age, geological records show that the number was 280 ppm. In other words, by burning fossil fuels in generators and cars, humanity has increased concentrations of the most important greenhouse gas by 50%.

Two organizations have maintained the historical record for the past six decades. The Scripps Institute of Oceanography pioneered the practice when climate scientist Charles David Keeling installed his equipment on Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano. The United States National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration followed in 1974.

The economic disruptions related to the pandemic that drastically reduced emissions had virtually no effect on the trajectory of CO₂, a finding that researchers predicted as early as April 2020. The May average increased by 1.8 ppm compared to May of 2020, slightly less than the annual growth rate of 2017 and 2011. Atmospheric CO₂ concentrations fluctuate year over year and averaged about 2.5 ppm per year between 2010 and 2019. Figures are not solely determined by pollution They also depend on variations in the rate at which the oceans and plants absorb CO₂. Atmospheric concentration follows a seasonal cycle, which usually peaks in May, when plants in the northern hemisphere, where most of them live, begin to attract CO₂ into their tissues.

“The main control knob for atmospheric CO₂ is fossil fuel emissions,” said Ralph Keeling, a geochemist at Scripps and son of the scientist who launched the measurements in 1958, “but we still have a long way to go to stop the rise, already that each year more CO₂ accumulates in the atmosphere. Ultimately, we need cuts that are much larger – and sustained longer – than the 2020 covid-related closures.

