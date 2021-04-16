CNN’s Rene Marsh Announces Death of 2-Year-Old Son Blake

CNN correspondent Rene Marsh‘s 2-year-old son has lost his battle with cancer.

On Thursday, April 15, the journalist took to Instagram to share a lengthy tribute to Blake, who passed away on April 14 after being diagnosed with brain cancer in December 2019. She included a carousel of photos that captured the child over the years.

“To my dear sweet Blake aka ‘Blakey’,” she wrote. “In your 25 months on earth you taught me how much strength I had stored up in reserve that I didn’t know I had. You taught me endurance. You taught me a depth of love I have never experienced. You inspired me to keep going when I wanted to give up. You helped me prioritize what is truly important in this life. “

Rene, who welcomed Blake with husband Kedric payne in March 2019, went on to write that her son’s special skills included “hugging and kissing on demand,” in addition to “top notch” dance moves.