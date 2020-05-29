Police arrested a CNN team broadcasting live from the US city of Minneapolis early Friday morning about riots sparked by the death of a black man at the hands of local law enforcement.

The team was later released.

The network published images of the correspondent Omar Jimenez speaking calmly with the policemen, who were carrying batons and riot helmets, before being handcuffed and detained with his team.

“Would you mind telling me why I’m under arrest, sir?” The reporter is heard to say. “Why am I under arrest, sir?” He repeats.

To the question, no answer was heard.

CNN said a producer and cameraman who worked with Jimenez were also arrested.

Before the arrest, as the Minnesota State Police surrounded Jimenez in the middle of a television dispatch, the journalist spoke to officers to tell them that I wanted to cooperate.

“We will go wherever they want,” said Jimenez, who is black. CNN said in a tweet that a white journalist who was also covering the riots on the ground was not arrested.

Jimenez returned to the air later, after the police released him. And CNN said that the Minnesota Governor Tim Walz apologized with the chain, which had previously issued a statement condemning police behavior.

Journalists covered the third consecutive night of riots sparked by the death of George Floyd, which occurred on Monday shortly after he was arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit note.

A video made by a passerby shows an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, while the man remains immobilized on the ground. At one point, the detainee is heard saying that he cannot breathe before losing consciousness.

.