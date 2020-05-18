The use of the covid-19 by the Trump government 1:09

. – Most Americans say they would feel uncomfortable going back to their normal routines today, even as they leave their homes to visit others, according to a new CNN poll by SSRS.

The 58% who say they don’t feel comfortable going back to their routines today are similar to the 60% who said last month that they would feel uncomfortable if the guidelines on social distancing expired on April 30. On the other hand, 41% say they would feel comfortable resuming their usual routines now.

In the month since the April survey, most states have begun reopening their economies at different levels, despite the fact that relatively few have seen a decline in the rate of coronavirus cases. At the same time, President Donald Trump has been encouraging the reopening.

Those in the President’s party express much more comfort in returning to their routines now (63% of Republicans say they feel comfortable today) than Democrats (16%) or independents (48%). And there is also a racial divide in the comfort level of returning to daily activities: whites (45% comfortable) feel much more comfortable returning to their previous routines than Latinos (37%) or blacks (22%) .

Even with the widespread discomfort of fully returning to life as it was, the survey finds modest increases in the proportion of Americans who say they left their homes in the past week to buy groceries or other necessities (86%, 3 points), go to work (61% among those with jobs, up to 4 points), see a doctor (17%, up to 4 points) and exercise (50%, up to 7 points). At the same time, however, there has been a 13-point increase in the percentage of people who say they left home to visit family or friends in the past week.

The survey did not ask if those visits met social distancing guidelines, but the finding suggests that interactions are generally on the rise. The increase in social visits is found in party lines, but it is more concentrated among Republicans (up to 18 points) and independents (up to 15 points) than among Democrats (up to 5 points).

The potential existence of a vaccine would be the highest of four benchmarks in the fight against the virus so that Americans feel more comfortable going back to their normal routines.

Two-thirds say they would personally try to get vaccinated if a vaccine were widely available at low cost. Most of those who currently feel uncomfortable carrying out their regular routines say that a vaccine would make them much more comfortable, about half say that the availability of effective treatments for the virus would greatly increase their comfort level and 43% of those who are uncomfortable says it would be much more comfortable if the tests were available to everyone who wanted them. Fewer people (29%) think that a sustained decrease in coronavirus cases where they live would make them much more comfortable.

Majorities in all parties say they would try to get vaccinated if the vaccine existed, but Democrats (81%) and independents (64%) are more likely to go looking for a vaccine than Republicans (51%).

Americans are divided over whether professional sports leagues should continue any game this year: 48% say they should, 47% say they shouldn’t. And only 21% say those games should be played with fans present. The survey results come as news comes up about the plan proposed by the Professional Baseball League (MLB) to play this year without fans in the stands.

As some areas of the country begin to reopen their stores and restaurants, Americans’ perception of the economy has continued to worsen. Only 34% say that economic conditions in the country are good today, below 39% last month and 35 points below a survey carried out in March before the effects of the outbreak closed much of the economic life of the nation. The economy’s current rating is the worst in CNN polls since 2013.

Most Americans go on to say that the economic problems caused by the coronavirus are a temporary obstacle (57% say so), but that has dropped 10 points since April.

About half say they have experienced financial difficulties as a result of the outbreak, including 14% who say the difficulties have been severe. The financial pain caused by the virus has come more frequently to young people (the majority under the age of 50 say they face difficulties compared to 34% of older adults), black Americans (60%) and Latinos (63%). and those with lower family incomes. (57% of those with incomes below $ 50,000 versus 40% among those with higher incomes).

Trump’s approval rating for managing the economy is 50% in the new poll, with 46% disapproval. Their ratings are underwater for managing the relationship with China (49% disapprove, 42% approve) and the healthcare policy (53% disapprove and 42% approve).

The CNN survey was conducted by SSRS from May 7 to 10 among a random national sample of 1,112 adults who were contacted by landline or cell phones by a real interviewer. The results for the entire sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

