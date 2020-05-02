America’s most coveted fifty-year-old has a new man in his life. A little man who was born with 3.2 kg. Most famous anchor in the CNN, Anderson Cooper became a father on Monday (27). Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born from a surrogacy. The unidentified woman who generated the baby under contract is married and has children. Officially, the journalist is a single father.

Anderson Cooper with son Wyatt: “Now my family will continue”

“As a gay man, I never thought it would be possible to have a child and I am grateful to all those who paved the way for this to happen: doctors, nurses and others involved in the birth of my child,” said Cooper on Instagram. He made an official video statement that was shown on CNN programs.

The anchor sought the experience of paternity after witnessing the example of his best friend (and appointed as a new boyfriend), the also presenter Andy Cohen, who became a single father to a boy born surrogacy last year. Some columnists say the two intend to come together to raise the boys as a family.

The CNN anchor admires his heir; alongside, with friend Andy Cohen, also a single father of a boy

Cooper, 52, has an annual salary of US $ 12 million, equivalent to R $ 65 million. He was born rich. His father, Wyatt Emory (1927-1978), was a successful writer. His mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, who died at 95 in 2019, was an American fashion legend and one of New York’s most celebrated high society figures. Anderson had a younger brother, Carter, who killed himself by jumping out of the family’s apartment window in 1988, aged 23, and has two older half brothers.

Cooper in a CNN studio and during an external broadcast

The American journalism star has a strong connection with Brazil. Among his closest friends is presenter Pedro Andrade, from Manhattan Connection, GloboNews, and Pedro pelo Mundo, from GNT. Cooper built a cinematographic house in Trancoso, Bahia, where he takes refuge a few days a year. The property based on the concept of sustainability has been shown in popular architecture and decoration magazines, such as Architectural Digest.

