CNN en Español presents a new edition of Vive el Golf

On Saturday, February 10, at 9:00 pm (Miami), Cnn in Spanish presents a new chapter of Vive el Golf, a space presented by former Mexican golfer Lorena Ochoa, which addresses sports issues that led her to gain international recognition and induction into the Hall of Fame.

In this broadcast, Ochoa will travel back in time to learn about the evolution that golf has undergone over time and the rules that still remain, regardless of the innovation that the sport has undergone.

In addition, he will talk about the state of amateur golf through the Latin America Amateur Championship, and the effort he makes to inspire and promote golf in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean, areas that have shown great interest in the sport and that have opened a world of opportunities to new players.

As the host of the CNN in Spanish program, the former athlete will also take viewers to know the world golf rankings with the words of its protagonists and of golfers who have left traces on the playing fields, devouring records with a natural and impressive swing. .

Finally, Vive el Golf, aimed at fans loyal to the sport and even those who enjoy the excitement that golf offers, will highlight the participation of some promising young golfers and what they mean for the future of this sport in the region.

Vive el Golf airs on Saturday, February 10 at 9:00 pm only on CNN in Spanish. With repeats on Sunday, February 11 at 5:30 pm, 11:30 am and 2:30 pm; and Thursday 00:30 am, all in Miami time.

About CNN en Español

CNN en Español’s business unit is responsible for various multimedia platforms geared toward a Spanish-speaking audience around the world. This includes CNN en Español, the 24-hour news channel for Latin America, Mexico, and the United States on three different signals reaching 42 million homes and hotel rooms in Latin America and 7.4 million homes in the United States, as well as CNNEspanol.com, and CNN en Español Radio, which includes affiliated radio stations in Latin America and the United States.

