15 minutes. Minneapolis Police temporarily detained CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his team while covering live protests in the city, following the death of black citizen George Floyd during a police action.

The incident occurred at around 5:10 a.m. local time when Special Envoy Omar Jimenez was covering the arrest of a protester by the Minnesota State Police. At that time, uniformed officers approached the reporter, who was detained with his team without resistance.

All of them were released within a few hours, as confirmed by the chain itself on its Twitter account. State Governor Tim Walz offered his apologies to CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker. “It has been totally unacceptable,” he said.

Police argued that all were detained after ignoring the order to move from the place. However, during the live information, Jimenez can be heard assuring the police that they would place themselves in the place they were told.

Along with Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos and journalist Leonel Mendez were arrested. All were clearly identified as reporters at the time of passing to the police, according to the chain.

In the images you can see how Jimenez, still reporting, is held by an agent while showing his press identification to the camera.

State of emergency

The third night of protests and looting in the city after Floyd’s death left at least one dead with a firearm and a multitude of property damage. Faced with events, Governor Tim Walz declared a state of emergency.

The Police, for their part, used tear gas in an attempt to stifle the marches, which led to clashes between protesters and agents.

The City Police reported the evacuation of all its personnel “in the interest of their safety.” This is read in a statement from the director of the department’s Public Information Office, John Elder, which was accessed by CNN.